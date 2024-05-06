Tsitsidosa era ends as Badosa announces split with Tsitsipas

IPL 2024: 'Nerve-wracking' admits Du Plessis as RCB thump Gujarat to stay in hunt for play-off spot
Former world number two Paula Badosa is no longer in a romantic relationship with fellow tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas after nearly a year together in the spotlight, the Spaniard said.
Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship official on social media during last year's French Open and have often been seen at each other's matches, while also posting pictures on their joint Instagram account.
But the 26-year-old Badosa, who has fallen to number 126 in the world with a string of injuries derailing her career, said that the sport's power couple dubbed Tsitsidosa by fans had split amicably.
"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways," Badosa wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday.
"We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths.
"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in all our endeavours."
Former French Open quarterfinalist Badosa said recently that doctors had told her it would be complicated to continue her career because of her chronic back pain.
Twice Grand Slam runner-up Tsitsipas crashed out of his Madrid Masters opener last month but the 25-year-old has had a good run of form on clay otherwise.
He won the Monte Carlo Masters and finished runner-up in Barcelona to prime himself for the French Open which will begin on May 26.
