Dubai Cares launches 7 dishes for 7 emirates to help needy kids globally

Dubai Cares launches 'Dine. Feed. Educate' initiative to raise funds for needy children across the globe

By WAM Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 6:37 PM

Dubai Cares and award-winning author Flavel Monteiro, have collaborated to launch the “Dine. Feed. Educate” initiative to raise funds in support of the education of underprivileged children globally.

Marking the World Food Day, the initiative, which runs until December 31, 2022, will feature 7 unique dishes in honour of the 7 emirates that are prepared by renowned chefs from 7 restaurants across Dubai.

Featuring a diverse mix of cuisines including Asian-Japanese, Italian, French, Indian, Greek and British, the list of participating restaurants includes: 3 Fils, Belcanto, Brasserie Boulud, Mint Leaf of London Dubai, Mythos Kouzina; Grill, Taiko Dubai and The Nine.

Food lovers can support “Dine. Feed. Educate” by visiting participant restaurants and ordering a special dish curated especially for this initiative. Proceeds from the sale will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes.

“We are launching the ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ fundraising initiative on the World Food Day, which is a reminder of the hunger and food security challenges many countries continue to face today and prevent children from receiving an education," said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, CEO of Dubai Cares, a part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Alshehhi said that Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes are one of the most effective ways to ensure that children can attend school and benefit from a life of equal opportunities.

Monteiro, said: “The initiative invites foodies to enjoy exceptional international dishes from the prestigious kitchens of acclaimed chefs, while also supporting Dubai Cares’ school feeding programmes. So, together, let’s dine, feed and educate."

Lack of access to nutritious school meals affects the future of millions children worldwide. The feeding programmes provide incentives for the most vulnerable children to return to school. They contribute towards improving school attendance and enrollment, decreasing economic burdens on families, improving the nutrition levels of children in countries where malnutrition and stunting is widespread.