From 1970 to now: How UAE empowered women to create history

Country marks Emirati Women's Day to celebrate role of nation's women

By Mohammad Thanweeruddin Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 1:29 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 2:13 PM

The UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day on August 28, marking the strength and empowerment of the country's female citizens. The day recognises the contribution of the nation's women, and their role in the development and advancement of the country.

Take a look at the timeline of the empowerment of Emirati women:

1970

Dr Shaikha Al Maskari was the first woman petroleum engineer in the GCC and first to work in the UAE oil fields.

1983

Dr Hessa Abdullah Lootah became the first female TV director.

2004

Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi becomes the first female minister.

2006

Dr Amal Al Qubaisi was the first female FNC member.

2008

Khulood Al Dhaheri becomes the first female judge.

2008

Fatima Saeed Obeidi Al Awani was appointed (only second in Arab World) as marriage contract officer 'Mazoun'.

2008

Dr Hissa Al Otaiba and Sheikha Najla Al Qasimi became the UAE's first women ambassadors.

2013

Lana Nusseibeh becomes the first Emirati female ambassador to the UN.

2014

Major Mariam Al Mansouri becomes the first female Emirati fighter pilot.

2014

Hana Kazim becomes the first Emirati to graduate from the prestigious American Film Institute (AFI).

2015

Dr Amal Al Qubaisi was elected as the first female Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC).

2015

Reem Al Marzouqi becomes first Emirati to be granted a patent in US for designing a car that can be driven without using hands.

2015

Hind Abdulaziz Alowais became the first Emirati woman to be posted at the UN Headquarters in New York.

2016

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi becomes first Happiness Minister in the world.

2016

Sara Al Senaani became the first woman to win a Paralympics Medal.

2016

Horiya Al Dhahiri becomes the first woman from the Gulf to get a professional coaching licence from the Asian Football Confederation.

2016

Ghada Mohamed Al Rousi becomes the first officer with Air Arabia and the first woman to get a Multi-crew Pilots Licence (MPL).

2017

Maitha Qambar is the first Emirati woman to be conferred a Master's Degree in Terrorism and Homeland Security Policy in the US.

2017

Lamia Tariq, six, becomes the youngest Emirati to compete in rhythmic gymnastics and brand influencer Emirati ambassador for Dubai Women's Run.

2018

Zahra Lari first woman skater to represent UAE in 2018 Winter Olympics.

May 26, 2022

Nayla Albaloushi becomes first Emirati woman to scale Mount Everest.

May 29, 2022

Emirati businesswoman, Dr Majida Alazazi, the chairwoman of M Glory Holding Group, behind first UAE-made electric car.

May 30, 2022

Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum becomes the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor .

