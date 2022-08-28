From 1970 to now: How UAE empowered women to create history

The Barakah Plant today has around 4,000 employees, with 20 per cent women
The UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day on August 28, marking the strength and empowerment of the country's female citizens. The day recognises the contribution of the nation's women, and their role in the development and advancement of the country.
Take a look at the timeline of the empowerment of Emirati women:
Dr Shaikha Al Maskari was the first woman petroleum engineer in the GCC and first to work in the UAE oil fields.
Dr Hessa Abdullah Lootah became the first female TV director.
Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi becomes the first female minister.
Dr Amal Al Qubaisi was the first female FNC member.
Khulood Al Dhaheri becomes the first female judge.
Fatima Saeed Obeidi Al Awani was appointed (only second in Arab World) as marriage contract officer 'Mazoun'.
Dr Hissa Al Otaiba and Sheikha Najla Al Qasimi became the UAE's first women ambassadors.
Lana Nusseibeh becomes the first Emirati female ambassador to the UN.
Major Mariam Al Mansouri becomes the first female Emirati fighter pilot.
Hana Kazim becomes the first Emirati to graduate from the prestigious American Film Institute (AFI).
Dr Amal Al Qubaisi was elected as the first female Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC).
Reem Al Marzouqi becomes first Emirati to be granted a patent in US for designing a car that can be driven without using hands.
Hind Abdulaziz Alowais became the first Emirati woman to be posted at the UN Headquarters in New York.
Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi becomes first Happiness Minister in the world.
Sara Al Senaani became the first woman to win a Paralympics Medal.
Horiya Al Dhahiri becomes the first woman from the Gulf to get a professional coaching licence from the Asian Football Confederation.
Ghada Mohamed Al Rousi becomes the first officer with Air Arabia and the first woman to get a Multi-crew Pilots Licence (MPL).
Maitha Qambar is the first Emirati woman to be conferred a Master's Degree in Terrorism and Homeland Security Policy in the US.
Lamia Tariq, six, becomes the youngest Emirati to compete in rhythmic gymnastics and brand influencer Emirati ambassador for Dubai Women's Run.
Zahra Lari first woman skater to represent UAE in 2018 Winter Olympics.
Nayla Albaloushi becomes first Emirati woman to scale Mount Everest.
Emirati businesswoman, Dr Majida Alazazi, the chairwoman of M Glory Holding Group, behind first UAE-made electric car.
Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum becomes the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor .
