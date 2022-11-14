Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Indonesia ahead of G20 summit

The UAE President was greeted with a traditional ceremony in which thousands of school students waved flags of both countries

By WAM Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 9:03 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 9:05 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Solo, Indonesia today ahead of the G20 summit.

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, received him with his delegation. Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

The UAE ambassador to Indonesia, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, members of the embassy, ​​and a number of ministers and senior officials in Indonesia were also present.

The UAE President's arrival was accompanied by a traditional ceremony in which thousands of school students lined up on both sides of the road, waving flags of both countries.

