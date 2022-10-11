Sheikh Hamdan: Sheikh Mohammed’s vision has transformed Dubai into a leading city of the future

Inaugural Dubai Future Forum provides a platform for dialogue on how the world can shape its near-term and long-term future

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 9:18 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 9:45 PM

The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has transformed Dubai into a leading city of the future, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, said the Dubai Ruler has transformed Dubai into a testbed for groundbreaking innovation and emerging technologies

Speaking on the occasion of the inaugural Dubai Future Forum, an annual event hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation featuring over 400 of the world’s top futurists, Sheikh Hamdan said Sheikh Mohammed’s farsighted strategy has enabled Dubai to set a global example for future readiness and technology adoption.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Dubai Future Forum provides a platform for intellectual and scientific dialogue on how the world can shape its near-term and long-term future.

The event reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for futurists, thought leaders, innovators and organisations that are playing an influential role in shaping the world’s future. The outcomes of the forum will serve governments, communities and economies around the world, he noted.

Taking place until Wednesday at the iconic Museum of the Future, the world’s largest gathering of futurists features a total of 30 sessions focused on sharing ideas, perspectives and knowledge on four key themes: the Future of our World; Mitigating Existential Risk through Foresight; Value and Humanity; and Hedging our Bets through Foresight.

The first day of the Forum saw 13 sessions and workshops, including a session titled ‘Why Should We Focus on the Future?’ featuring Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation; and Dr Michio Kaku, theoretical physicist & futurist.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation addressed the opening session of the Forum.

