Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh160 million for paving roads in the emirate

Rashed Belhasa — a young Emirati with over two million followers on Instagram — recounts scary experience in YouTube post
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of Dh160 million to pave roads in the emirate.
In a tweet, Sheikh Dr Sultan wrote: "Allocating Dh160 million for paving roads and main crossings around commercial and industrial lands granted to citizens in Sharjah."
According to a WAM report, this directive was also announced by Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, through the "Direct Line" programme, stressing that from a Dh1-billion budget for road pavements under the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority in 2022, roads were built with approximately Dh800 million, of which Dh200 million remain. Until the end of the year, new road projects will be carried out.
