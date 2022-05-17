Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh2.5 million to buy books from Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The books will be stocked at branches of Sharjah Public Library

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 5:36 PM Last updated: Tue 17 May 2022, 5:45 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of Dh2.5 million to purchase of books from the 139 publishers participating in the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

The books will be stocked at the six branches of the Sharjah Public Library (SPL). The annual initiative promotes the emirate’s efforts to support the development of the global publishing industry. It also ensures access to creative and valuable content being produced globally in the field of children’s and YA literature.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “Every year, Sharjah Public Library receives tremendous support from His Highness to expand and enrich its offerings, much like the regular watering of planted seeds that flourish into fruit-bearing tress that nourish community. In Sharjah’s case, the fruits borne by this initiative nourish people with knowledge and creativity, thereby advancing the emirate’s cultural project.

“Libraries are the cornerstone of inclusive, sustainable and forward-looking societies, and this annual initiative testifies to Sharjah’s unwavering commitment to investing in younger generations by empowering them with knowledge to advance their skills and realise their full potential.”

This year, the publishers hosted by SCRF hail from 15 countries. They have brought their latest book releases and bestselling titles to the 12-day event running at Expo Centre Sharjah. The festival is home to more than 1,900 activities, which are being led by authors, poets, illustrators, and creatives of regional and global renown.

