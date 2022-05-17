Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh2.5 million to buy books from Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Sheikh Khalifa passes away: US VP Kamala Harris arrives in UAE to offer condolences, meet the new President
The trip marks the highest-level visit by Biden administration officials to Abu Dhabi
UAE20 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the allocation of Dh2.5 million to purchase of books from the 139 publishers participating in the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).
The books will be stocked at the six branches of the Sharjah Public Library (SPL). The annual initiative promotes the emirate’s efforts to support the development of the global publishing industry. It also ensures access to creative and valuable content being produced globally in the field of children’s and YA literature.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “Every year, Sharjah Public Library receives tremendous support from His Highness to expand and enrich its offerings, much like the regular watering of planted seeds that flourish into fruit-bearing tress that nourish community. In Sharjah’s case, the fruits borne by this initiative nourish people with knowledge and creativity, thereby advancing the emirate’s cultural project.
“Libraries are the cornerstone of inclusive, sustainable and forward-looking societies, and this annual initiative testifies to Sharjah’s unwavering commitment to investing in younger generations by empowering them with knowledge to advance their skills and realise their full potential.”
ALSO READ:
This year, the publishers hosted by SCRF hail from 15 countries. They have brought their latest book releases and bestselling titles to the 12-day event running at Expo Centre Sharjah. The festival is home to more than 1,900 activities, which are being led by authors, poets, illustrators, and creatives of regional and global renown.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
The trip marks the highest-level visit by Biden administration officials to Abu Dhabi
UAE20 hours ago
Huda Al Matroushi beats gender stereotypes to open a garage in Sharjah
UAE21 hours ago
Heads of government, officials arrive in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on passing of the late leader
UAE23 hours ago
Colleagues remember him as a hardworking journalist who never refused work
UAE23 hours ago
Total lunar eclipse of a 'blood moon' was visible in some parts of the world
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posted the adorable images
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected on Saturday
UAE1 day ago
Some will be able to observe every stage of it, such as Algeria and Morocco
UAE1 day ago