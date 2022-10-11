Sheikh Mohammed tours Gitex, says humanity is in 'historical transit' toward tech-driven future

The tech event has put Dubai on the global technology map and put technology at the top of emirate's priorities

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday said humanity is in a historical transit stage where the future is governed by technology.

The statement was made in a tweet by Sheikh Mohammed following the visit to Gitex Global 2022, the world’s largest technology exhibition that's taking place in Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed toured a number of pavilions of local and international entities on the second day of the exhibition. More than 5,000 technology firms across the globe are taking part in the five-day expo at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“Today, I visited the largest technology exhibition in the world "Gitex Global” with the participation of 5,000-plus companies from 90 countries. A quick tour of the participating global technology companies confirms that humanity is in a historical transit stage towards a future governed by technology,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a tweet after his visit on Tuesday.

He said the economy is driven by the knowledge and wealth lies in data.

Sheikh Mohammed explored Dubai’s various attractions virtually at the Microsoft stand. He was briefed on the various technologies and solutions for fintech, retail, education, cybersecurity, energy, utilities, and smart cities, that had been jointly developed by Microsoft and its partners.

Sheikh Mohammed also viewed Dubai’s various attractions virtually through the HoloLens 2 device that has been created through a partnership between Microsoft and Kagool. The device utilizes advanced Metaverse technologies to create a unique experience for tourists, allowing visitors to experience Dubai virtually using Microsoft AI capabilities.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, opened Gitex Global 2022 on Monday.

