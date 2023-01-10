Sharjah’s discount scheme on rent attestation fines: Extension announced

Rental contracts have to be attested by the municipality in the emirate – failure to do so will result in fines

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:03 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:18 PM

Sharjah has announced an extension to its discount scheme for late attestation fees of rental contracts. Residents can avail of the discount till February 1, 2023.

In Sharjah, rental contracts have to be attested by the municipality. The attestation charge is 4 per cent of the annual rent, and the process must be done within 90 days of issuing the contract. Failure to do so will result in fines.

The extension came as Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, chaired a meeting of the Executive Council on Tuesday.

Back in October, Sharjah had announced a 50 per cent discount on late attestation fees of rental contracts. The move was in implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

