UAE: 50% discount announced on fees for late rental contract attestation in Sharjah

Residents can avail of the deduction until the end of this year

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 5:23 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 5:35 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced a 50 per cent discount on late attestation fees of rental contracts. The move is in implementation of directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

In Sharjah, rental contracts have to be attested by the municipality. The attestation charge is 4 per cent of the annual rent and the process must be done within 90 days of issuing the contract. Failure to do so results in fines.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Executive Council issued the 50% deduction on fees for attesting late rental contracts until the end of this year.

This came when Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired this morning's meeting of the Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting, which was held in the Ruler's Office, discussed topics on the agenda related to following up on the progress of government work and discussing the general policies of various government departments and bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

