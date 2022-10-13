UAE: 8 ways to pay traffic fines, bills, metro and bus fares, government service fees

Most federal ministries, local entities facilitate electronic and mobile payments in a secure cyber environment

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 11:45 AM

In an effort to ease payment of fees for government services, the UAE Government provides multiple payment options. Besides cash payment over the counter, most federal ministries and local entities facilitate electronic payment and mobile payment in a secure cyber environment.

Here are the various payments options:

1. Abu Dhabi Pay

Abu Dhabi Pay is a digital payment platform within the ecosystem of Abu Dhabi government services. It aims to facilitate hassle-free, secure and a standardised method of online payment for all Abu Dhabi government services through a unified channel. The platform offers many features such as payment processing, reconciliation and settlement, reports and audit and one payment for several settlements.

- You can use Abu Dhabi Pay while paying through portals, mobile apps, cash deposit machines and point of sale (POS) devices. You can also choose from several payment methods such as: eDebit, eWallet (Apple Pay, Payit, PayBy), credit cards and cash.

- To pay for Abu Dhabi government services, download the TAMM app, available on App store and Google Play, or visit their official website. Get the service you need, then complete the steps required and finally choose your preferred payment method.

2. DubaiPay app

The DubaiPay app enables service providers and government agencies to offer 24/7 payment services to their customers.

3. Online payment

Most government entities in the UAE have an online channel for payment. A customer can apply for the services online and pay for them via the same website or a dedicated government portal. This can be used to pay electricity and water bills, traffic fines, etc.

4. Mobile payment

As the UAE Government moves to embrace smart technology, it has introduced several mobile applications for payment of government services. Some of these applications are specialised for payment and others include payment channels integrated into their platforms. By using these applications, customers can pay their bills and service fees from home. All these modes of payment are available on an app called the UAE Government Apps (www.apps.gov.ae) available on iTunes.

5. DubaiNow app

DubaiNow app enables you to access Dubai services from over 30 government and private sector entities in Dubai. It allows you to pay your bills, traffic fines, recharge Salik and Nol, renew your car registration, apply for a residency and more.

6. Payment cards for transportation and public parking

- Hafilat card: In Abu Dhabi, you can pay for public bus fares using the Hafilat card. You need to load it with money and swipe it before and after every trip. The fare is calculated automatically based on the distance of the passenger's journey. Weekly and monthly passes are also available.

- Mawaqif: In Abu Dhabi, you can pay for public parking fares using the Mawaqif card. These cards also need to be pre-loaded with currency and swiped at the parking fees’ kiosk for getting a ticket. Mawaqif cards are rechargeable.

- Nol card: In Dubai, you can pay for all public transport including bus, metro, waterbus, water taxi, abras, tram and even for public parking with Nol card. Nol is a smart card. You can add certain balance or recharge it via the RTA’s applications or at the smart kiosks present at bus and metro stations. In addition, there is a Smart Nol card which enables payments through NFC.

- Sayer card: In Sharjah, you can pay for public bus fares by Sayer card. You can get Sayer card from the vending machine at Jubail Bus Terminal or from the driver on the Mowasalat buses.

-RTA eWallet: In May 2013, Roads and Transport Authority launched eWallet; it's an online account through which one can make secure online payment.

-RFID: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is in use to levy road toll Salik in Dubai since July 2007. You do not need to stop your car at any toll point to pay the road toll. When your vehicle passes through a Salik toll point, RFID scans the Salik tag attached to your vehicle windshield, which is connected to your prepaid Salik toll account and automatically deducts the toll amount.

7. Credit and debit cards

Government service providers accept credit cards as a means of payment for service provided to the public. You can pay by credit card via counters or online to get the government service. Most banks in the UAE enable their customers to pay government fees directly through direct debit from bank accounts instead of credit cards.

8. Electronic kiosks

Several government service providers install electronic kiosks in malls, business centres and other public places for payment of bills and other service charges. To pay via electronic kiosks, you need to provide account details and follow the steps required to finish the transaction.

