UAE: Soon, submit fingerprints for Emirates ID through your smartphone

A new feature – which includes the use of facial recognition – will allow residents to obtain the identity card from the comfort of their homes

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 5:37 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:37 PM

Residents who wish to apply for a new Emirates ID or want to renew their cards will soon be able to do so without having to leave their homes.

At the ongoing Gitex Global in Dubai, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) on Thursday announced the launch of a new smart service that will make Emirates ID applications hassle-free.

Registration can be done either using an application number, or by using photos of a resident's passport page. The user will then be taken to the phone camera, which will scan their fingers and palm, along with their facial features.

A spokesperson at the Gitex booth said that the algorithm is highly accurate in capturing fingerprints and lines on the palm.

That's not all — the IDs can be processed in just a few seconds, which meant that the waiting time will depend only on the courier service. Same-day delivery is also an option but extra fees apply. Others may choose the pick-up service at the centre.

A new generation of Emirates IDs was launched in August last year. The new cards offer enhanced protection of non-visible data, which can be read through an e-link system.

In the previous edition of Gitex, the authority showcased a facial recognition technology that could provide all the necessary details about the cardholder.

The upgraded version of the Digital Certification Portal is available to government and private institutions, allowing them to verify identities through facial recognition in a three-second process.

