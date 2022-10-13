Dubai: Gloves to 'feel' things in the digital world, space boots; cool wearable tech at Gitex

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:51 AM

A slew of cool wearable tech is making a splash at Gitex Global this year. One of the largest technological exhibitions in the world, Gitex is spread over an area of 2 million sqm and has attracted over 5,000 companies from 90 countries.

Located at the futuristic e& stall in Zabeel Hall 6, one innovation consists of a set of VR glasses and a pair of robotic gloves. Upon wearing it, the user can begin seeing and feeling everything that is in the virtual reality.

Once they have work the gloves, the user is instructed to close and open their hands until they can begin sensing the virtual reality. Once that happens, they are ready to experience the wearable tech. From grabbing a coffee cup to picking up a ball to clicking a button, a lot is possible in the virtual world. Here is a demonstration on how it works:

Described as the future of technology, wearable gadgets have become increasingly popular among tech aficionados. Unlike the 2D images on a television or phone, tech like VR headsets have several sensors, with some devices even having a system for head tracking.

Another cool wearable tech on display at Gitex is the space simulating boots. Made with lightweight carbon fibre, the boots are fitted with various sensors and motors to allow its user to feel what it’s like to walk on space. With a green LED light running all around it, the boots will only work on the specially designed floor.

The clunky boots were initially designed as VR movement solutions that allow users to walk through metaverse and gaming platforms. Here is a video of a Gitex visitor testing out the boots:

With flying cars, futuristic vehicles and interactive robots, this year’s Gitex has been a treat for all technology lovers. The day before it began, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had tweeted that since it began in 1981 the event “has put Dubai on the global technology map and put technology at the top of Dubai's priorities.”

