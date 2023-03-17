Sharjah named in Time magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023 list

The Emirate has been recognised as Cultural Capital of the Arab World by Unesco

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 5:26 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 5:43 PM

Sharjah has been listed as one of the world’s greatest places to visit in 2023 by TIME magazine. The Emirate was honoured with the title 'Emirati Cultural Capital' by the US publication in a list that features 50 extraordinary global destinations to explore.

Bordering on the south of Dubai, the traditional emirate is recognised as Cultural Capital of the Arab World by Unesco in 1998, a report in the magazine stated.

Sharjah focuses on retaining its Emirati heritage, through its unique architecture and culture, the report further said.

The Sharjah Art Foundation champions creativity through a series of exhibitions. This year’s Sharjah Art Biennial and the second edition of Sharjah Architecture Triennial are both designed to cultivate public engagement. Art installations and performance will be held across 18 venues for the biennial from February to June, and the triennial will bring artists and designers together throughout the year.

uae, sharjah rent, rent contracts in sharjah, how to rent in sharjah, rent requirements, lessor card, how to get lessor card in sharjah, sharjah municipality

Other destinations from the region included in the list are The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia, which offers visitors water-based activities along its 125-mile stretch of pristine coastline will include mangrove kayaking, sailing among 90 islands, snorkeling and diving among other activities; Aqaba, Jordan for its stunning landscape which appeared as the planet Arrakis in the sci-fi movie Dune; Giza and Saqqara, Egypt for its famed pyramids.

Other World's Greatest Places of 2023:

Tampa, Florida

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Rio Grande, P. R.

Tucson, Arizona

Yosemite National Park, California

Bozeman, Montana

Washington, D.C.

Vancouver

Churchill, Manitoba

Dijon, France

Pantelleria, Italy

Naples, Italy

Aarhus, Denmark

St. Moritz, Switzerland

Barcelona

Timisoara, Romania

Sylt, Germany

Berat, Albania

Budapest

Vienna

Brisbane, Australia

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Dominica

Mexico City

Guadalajara, Mexico

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Pantanal, Brazil

Medellín, Colombia

Ollantaytambo, Peru

Roatán, Honduras

Ladakh, India

Mayurbhanj, India

Kyoto

Nagoya, Japan

Isan, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

Jeju Island, South Korea

Luang Prabang, Laos

Chyulu Hills, Kenya

Musanze, Rwanda

Rabat, Morocco

Dakar, Senegal

Loango National Park, Gabon

Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone

Jerusalem

Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

ALSO READ: