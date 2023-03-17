Sharjah named in Time magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023 list

This fraudster was found putting up fake for-rent ads on random vacant houses, claiming he owned the properties
Sharjah has been listed as one of the world’s greatest places to visit in 2023 by TIME magazine. The Emirate was honoured with the title 'Emirati Cultural Capital' by the US publication in a list that features 50 extraordinary global destinations to explore.
Bordering on the south of Dubai, the traditional emirate is recognised as Cultural Capital of the Arab World by Unesco in 1998, a report in the magazine stated.
Sharjah focuses on retaining its Emirati heritage, through its unique architecture and culture, the report further said.
The Sharjah Art Foundation champions creativity through a series of exhibitions. This year’s Sharjah Art Biennial and the second edition of Sharjah Architecture Triennial are both designed to cultivate public engagement. Art installations and performance will be held across 18 venues for the biennial from February to June, and the triennial will bring artists and designers together throughout the year.
Other destinations from the region included in the list are The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia, which offers visitors water-based activities along its 125-mile stretch of pristine coastline will include mangrove kayaking, sailing among 90 islands, snorkeling and diving among other activities; Aqaba, Jordan for its stunning landscape which appeared as the planet Arrakis in the sci-fi movie Dune; Giza and Saqqara, Egypt for its famed pyramids.
