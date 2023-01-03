UAE: Khorfakkan Resort project offering luxury apartments with private beach to go on sale next week

ASAS Real Estate, the Real Estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), announced that Khorfakkan Resort project sales would commence at the company’s headquarters on Maliha Road in Sharjah on Monday, January 9, 2023.

The first of its kind project offers luxury apartments with a private beach on the eastern coast in Khorfakkan, with the advantage of freehold for all nationalities.

A private beach and charming seafront characterise the project on the east coast with a picturesque mountain backdrop. It enjoys a prominent strategic location overlooking the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Khorfakkan waterfall, and the Souq Sharq.

The project was designed with the finest modern concepts of coastal living, making the most of its privileged location, which mediates the area between the mountain and the beach.

It provides a variety of stunning views of the coast, mountain, Amphitheatre and waterfall in Khorfakkan. The project also includes retail, restaurants, recreational facilities distributed and coordinated with the highest standards of exterior design to serve all apartments and provide the visual aesthetic dimension in the surroundings.

Ahmed Al Amiri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, said, “In line with the visions and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make Khorfakkan city a popular destination for tourism and investment, ASAS Real Estate launched the “Khorfakkan Resort” project. The unique architectural design of the project is consistent with the geographical nature of its prominent strategic location between the beach and the mountains on the eastern coast, to be a tourist destination that enriches the cultural and urban dimension of the city of Khorfakkan."

“Khorfakkan Resort offers an exceptional opportunity to own luxury residential units with a private beach on the beautiful coast of Khorfakkan and to enjoy a package of entertainment features, which boost tourism and investment opportunities in the city of Khorfakkan and add value for investors," he added.

Al Amiri stated that the construction work has commenced and is due for completion by the end of 2025. He indicated that the project would include a basement floor, a ground floor, and two upper floors for parking lots upon completion and nine residential floors.

“We are delighted to launch the “Khorfakkan Resort” project, which represents a new addition to our investments. By applying our previous successes and expertise in real estate investment, we strive to continue to play an integral role in the real estate boom that the UAE is witnessing," he concluded.

