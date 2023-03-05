Sharjah to showcase tourism sector to European tourists

International visitors to Sharjah on the rise

Sharjah is set to showcase its unique and authentic tourism experiences at the world’s largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin from March 7-9.

More than 15 government and private entities will be participating in the Sharjah exhibition along with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), showcasing the diverse aspects of the emirate in their respective fields.

Visitors at ITB Berlin will be among the first to view SCTDA’s brand new pavilion, featuring a stand design that blends authentic destination elements with a contemporary feel. The pavilion aims to engage attendees on a level beyond rudimentary informative displays, highlighting the unique aspects of Sharjah across nature, culture, leisure, and entertainment.

Sharjah continues to be a growing global destination

According to the latest facts about international hotel occupancy in Sharjah, Russian tourists came in first place for the number of guests in Sharjah hotels, amounting to nearly 165,000 hotel guests, followed by India; approximately more than 156,000 hotel guests, and Oman with nearly 111,000 hotel guests. Other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan also contributed to the total number of guests that stayed in Sharjah in 2022. In total, Sharjah welcomed approximately more than 1.4 million hotel guests in 2022, with a 66 per cent occupancy rate in hotel rooms.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, stated, “European and especially German hotel guest numbers have been increasing in Sharjah in the past few years. In 2022, the total number of German hotel guests that stayed in Sharjah had a 31 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This is solid proof that Sharjah is one of the most preferred destinations for European tourists in the Mena region, and the tourism sector in Sharjah is constantly evolving and developing to meet the needs of all tourists with diverse preferences.”

The entities being represented at ITB Berlin under the umbrella of SCTDA including the Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Institute of Heritage, Sharjah Sports Council and Sharjah Classic Cars Club, as well as private sector participants such as Sharjah National Hotels, SATA Travels, Coral Beach Resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa, “The Chedi, Al Bait” Sharjah, Occidental Sharjah Grand, Holidays Tours, Al Badayer Retreat by Mysk, Golden Sands Hotel, and TravTalk. Including several visiting delegations from the Government of Sharjah entities, such as The Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, and The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

“Sharjah is a compelling destination that caters to a wide range of travellers seeking diverse experiences. The emirate is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, making it a family-friendly location with endless opportunities for exploration and discovery. Moreover, adventure-seekers can also find plenty of thrilling options amidst Sharjah’s stunning natural landscapes and attractions,” the SCTDA Chairman stated.