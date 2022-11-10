Sharjah announces 17-day closure of popular park

Ammar Freez broke two records for football touches, one on his own and one with athlete Abdulla Al Hattawi
Sharjah National Park — a popular leisure spot in the emirate — will be closed from tomorrow, November 11, until November 27, the authorities announced on Thursday.
In an advisory, the Sharjah Municipality said the temporary closure was put in place in preparation for the UAE National Day celebrations.
The park will reopen to all on November 28, it added.
