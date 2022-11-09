UAE National Day: Epic show's details, ticket prices announced

The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 5:13 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 5:25 PM

UAE residents can catch the epic National Day public show on any of the nine days it will be put up in all its grandeur.

The organising committee of the 51st National Day celebrations announced that everyone who calls the UAE home can be part of the celebrations from December 3 to 11 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Tickets are now live on www.UAENationalDay.ae. Ticket prices for the show begin from Dh200.

The show will also be broadcast live on December 2 on the UAE National Day official website and on all local TV channels.

National Day shows staged in the UAE are usually a grand affair. Last year's show in Hatta featured stunning 3D projections, light displays, synchronised performances to gripping specially-composed music, and a colourful burst of drone-launched fireworks.

Eisa Alsubousi, Head of Communications of the organising committee, said: "We are pleased to announce that the show is now available for nice consecutive days to everyone that calls the UAE home to join the nation's celebrations. The show will take the audience on a generational journey of the UAE's inspiring pioneers through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling as we embark on our collective future towards 2071.

"Exciting information will be announced soon.”