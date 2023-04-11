Ramadan recipe of the day: Peanut date bites

Seven mobile dental clinics to serve patients who are unable to visit clinics
Established by Emirati sisters Fatma, Amna and Maryam AlHashimi, Kona House Coffee is a passion project.
Located inside their father’s padel facility, the restaurant mainly caters to fitness enthusiasts.
Maryam, who is 16 years old, designed the menu after a lot of research on post workout meals. The teenager has also paid homage to her family on the menu by including recipes handed down through the family.
Here is a recipe that is perfect to give a boost of energy after a long day of fasting:
Ingredients:
100g peanuts
40g dates
20g coconut for coating
Method:
1. Place the peanuts and dates in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
2. Roll the dough out into one-inch sized balls.
3. Coat the balls with the coconut flakes.
4. Place the energy balls in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes.
ALSO READ:
Seven mobile dental clinics to serve patients who are unable to visit clinics
Authorities have stepping up patrols to crack down on those asking for alms illegally during the holy month of Ramadan
Zayed Humanitarian Day was observed on April 9 this year
Self-taught Emirati chef Sumaya Obaid shares an authentic Arab recipe
The move aims to enable employees and their families to enjoy the festive season
It will also provide informed opinions based on evidence and witness accounts, rather than personal judgement
The three-day competition is open to nationals as well as expats with valid residency
The sensor-reliant system detects those who require more time to cross, like elderly residents, people of determination, and individuals with luggage or pushchairs