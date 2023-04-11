Ramadan recipe of the day: Peanut date bites

Tue 11 Apr 2023

Established by Emirati sisters Fatma, Amna and Maryam AlHashimi, Kona House Coffee is a passion project.

Located inside their father’s padel facility, the restaurant mainly caters to fitness enthusiasts.

Maryam, who is 16 years old, designed the menu after a lot of research on post workout meals. The teenager has also paid homage to her family on the menu by including recipes handed down through the family.

Here is a recipe that is perfect to give a boost of energy after a long day of fasting:

Ingredients:

100g peanuts

40g dates

20g coconut for coating

Method:

1. Place the peanuts and dates in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

2. Roll the dough out into one-inch sized balls.

3. Coat the balls with the coconut flakes.

4. Place the energy balls in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes.

