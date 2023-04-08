Ramadan recipe of the day: Eggplant Fattah

From Sambousek to Baklava, here are seven popular Middle Eastern dishes that you should try for a filling, appetising Iftar.
Bayt Maryam and its chef Salam Daqqaq are known for their authentic Levantine dishes and hospitality. So much so that when the Michelin guide was launched in Dubai, the restaurant won a Bib Gourmand and the Welcome and Service Award. The restaurant was praised for its “genuine hospitality” and “prompt and efficient service”. Cooking mainly recipes handed down to her by her mother Maryam, Salam serves up dishes that are laced with love and nostalgia. Here is a recipe from her repertoire:
Ingredients:
Minced meat -
Fattah yoghurt sauce -
Tomato sauce -
For serving -
Method
Minced meat -
1. Fry the onions with olive oil, add the minced meat and cook it through until it is well done. Make sure the water has evaporated.
2. Add salt and pepper, then set it aside.
Fattah yoghurt sauce -
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.
Tomato sauce -
1. Chop tomato into cubes and cook them until 70% of the water evaporates and the formed tomato sauce thickens a bit.
2. In a separate frying pan, fry garlic with olive oil and add it over the tomato sauce.
3. Add salt and pepper, and tomato paste, then set it aside.
Assembling
1. In a frying pan, add the tomato sauce, the minced meat and the fried eggplant cubes then reheat the mixture.
2. Pour the mixture onto a serving plate then add the yogurt sauce.
3. Spread the fried Lebanese bread crisps over the yogurt, and drizzle cinnamon powder.
4. Add the fried nuts. The dish is ready to serve.
