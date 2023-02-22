Ramadan in UAE: Retailer announces 50% discount on over 6,000 products

The retailer will also boost stock availability by 15 per cent to meet increased demand throughout the holy month

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 1:36 PM

Retail major Carrefour on Wednesday announced that it has launched discounts of up to 50 per cent on more than 6,000 products as part of its Ramadan campaign.

The campaign extends over six weeks and will see discounts on bulk buys, to exclusive offers from international brands, and discounts on its own private label. This extensive range of locally developed items averages 27 per cent more value when compared to leading brands of the same high quality.

As per the Islamic calendar, the holy month is expected to begin on March 23 and end on April 21.

In addition, the retailer is using its vast network of local and international suppliers to boost stock availability by 15 per cent to meet the increased demand throughout the holy month.

“We remain committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of our communities as their trusted local partner by ensuring stock availability and price stability during Ramadan. We are also proud to be collaborating with the Emirates Red Crescent to distribute Ramadan boxes filled with essentials to those in need as part of our ongoing mission to uplift the surrounding community,” said Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Carrefour will also have an ‘Emirati Fresh Festival’ with price reductions of up to 30 per cent on fresh fruits and vegetables from neighbouring farms.

ALSO READ: