Ramadan in UAE: Retailer announces 50% discount on over 6,000 products

'We are ready': UAE astronaut arrives at Kennedy Space Centre for 6-month space mission; as it happened
Sultan Al Neyadi will take off for International Space Station on February 26
Retail major Carrefour on Wednesday announced that it has launched discounts of up to 50 per cent on more than 6,000 products as part of its Ramadan campaign.
The campaign extends over six weeks and will see discounts on bulk buys, to exclusive offers from international brands, and discounts on its own private label. This extensive range of locally developed items averages 27 per cent more value when compared to leading brands of the same high quality.
As per the Islamic calendar, the holy month is expected to begin on March 23 and end on April 21.
In addition, the retailer is using its vast network of local and international suppliers to boost stock availability by 15 per cent to meet the increased demand throughout the holy month.
“We remain committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of our communities as their trusted local partner by ensuring stock availability and price stability during Ramadan. We are also proud to be collaborating with the Emirates Red Crescent to distribute Ramadan boxes filled with essentials to those in need as part of our ongoing mission to uplift the surrounding community,” said Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.
Carrefour will also have an ‘Emirati Fresh Festival’ with price reductions of up to 30 per cent on fresh fruits and vegetables from neighbouring farms.
ALSO READ:
Sultan Al Neyadi will take off for International Space Station on February 26
The move aims to expand internal public transport network coverage
The recommendations aim to spread and encourage the culture of volunteering while raising awareness of its importance
Food delivery services are currently leading the online marketplace, crossing even pre-pandemic times
Award launched at IDEX Next Gen event to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in defence and military industries
From their facades to the interiors of all three places of worship, the compound is replete with religious and cultural symbolisms
Dubbed ‘the most beautiful building in the world’, the popular attraction opened on February 22, 2022
Over 280 families affected by the fire that broke out in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area on February 17 were provided temporary shelter in various hotels across the emirate