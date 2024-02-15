President offers condolences to families of UAE soldiers killed in Somalia

Drivers continue to ignore repeated warnings from authorities about staying away from valleys during adverse weather conditions
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences today over the martyrdom of Corporal Suleiman Saeed Al Shehhi and First Warrant Officer Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi, both members of the UAE Armed Forces, who tragically lost their lives after a terrorist attack in Somalia.
Four UAE soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia while the soldiers were "performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences during his visit to the condolence majlis in Ras Al Khaimah and after a visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He underscored his profound condolences and sympathy to Al Shehhi and Al Shamsi's family, praying for God Almighty to grace them with boundless mercy and offer their family and loved ones patience and comfort.
During the visit to the condolence majlis, Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.
ALSO READ:
Drivers continue to ignore repeated warnings from authorities about staying away from valleys during adverse weather conditions
The Bollywood actor held a packed hall in thrall with his witty remarks during the World Governments Summit in Dubai
These content creators either started posting on Instagram and Tiktok to supplement their income or just as a way to pass time
Emergency services are working tirelessly round the clock to pump water out from the main roads
It was attended by thousands of devotees and dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion for the UAE and India
'This historic temple serves as a symbol of unity and understanding between different faiths and religions,' he says
Scientific teams collects data for monitoring and recording training performance, considering speed, agility, and timing
The 58-year-old actor was speaking on the third and final day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 in Dubai