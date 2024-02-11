Photos: Bodies of UAE soldiers killed in Somalia arrive at Al Bateen Airport

The 12th edition of the Middle East Film and Comic Con will run until Sunday, February 11
Bodies of four UAE soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia arrived at Al Bateen Airport aboard a military plane belonging to the armed forces on Sunday morning.
The military ceremony to receive the bodies of the martyrs took place on the airport grounds, attended by a number of senior leaders and officers of the Ministry of Defence, as well as several of the martyrs’ families and relatives.
Colonel Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary 1 Mohammed Al Shamsi, Undersecretary 1 Khalifa Al Balushi, and Corporal Suleiman Al Shehhi were performing their duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces when the attack took place, according to the Ministry of Defence. The training of the Somali forces falls within the bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia in the Framework of military cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier, the ministry announced the deaths of three soldiers and an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force, as well as the injury of two others. However, one of the injured individuals succumbed to his injuries after returning home.
The Ministry of Defence extended its condolences to the soldiers' families and wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.
