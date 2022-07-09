Photos: UAE leaders perform Eid Al Adha prayers

Faithfuls offer prayers in mosques and musallahs today

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 10:18 AM

Prayers were offered by Rulers and Crown Princes, early Saturday, with dignitaries and officials in their respective Emirates.

Abu Dhabi:

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this morning performed Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the UAE's late leaders, Sheikhs and martyrs in Paradise.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with worshipers on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed then visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, read Al Fatiha for his spirit, and asked Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Sharjah:

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sharjah Mosque.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also offered prayers alongside the Sharjah Ruler, along with a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

After the prayers, Sheikh Sultan exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers

Dubai:

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and his brother Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performed Eid prayers at the Zabeel mosque.

ALSO READ: