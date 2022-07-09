UAE: Meet the babies born on Eid Al Adha

Parents took the advice of close friends and family when choosing the hospital

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 9:34 AM

Emirati national Hamid Obaidi is excited as baby boy Mohamed was born at 12.09am on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Emirati boy Mohamed, the fourth child of the proud parents, was delivered at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah by Dr Rabab Hilmy, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology. He weighed 2.98kg.

“Holding our son in our arms this Eid is truly special and unforgettable,” said Obaidi, the father, who works in the government sector.

He noted that while looking for the best option for delivery, it was his friends who recommended the name of Dr Rabab Hilmy.

“It was a huge task for us to decide on the doctor and the hospital for my wife’s delivery. Our friends who are patients of Dr Rabab Hilmy recommended her. Also, NMC is a big name in the UAE. Dr Rabab was a delight and she assured us that we had nothing to worry about. We respect her a lot. And we are elated with the choice we made,” Obaidi said.

Dr Hilmy added: “The mother and child are doing okay. I wish them all the joy and good health. Eid Mubarak to one and all.”

Meanwhile, baby boy Anoush Ahmed was born to Indian parents in NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Ain, at 12:44 am.

Shemeema Puthu and Noufal Mambullinhalil welcomed their second child, who weighed 3.05kg.

Like the Emirati parents, Shemeema and Mambullinhalil too trusted on the advice of near and dear ones to select the hospital.

“We have come to know about NMC Specialty Hospital Al Ain from my brother. He has good experiences with the hospital, especially the obstetrics and gynaecology department,” Mambullinhalil said.

Baby was delivered by Dr Aruna Janaki, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Mambullinhalil added: “We found the services are very good. They are well dedicated and devoted to the call of their profession.”

Back in Sharjah, Pakistani couple Abeer Salem and Mohammed Fahad became parents for the third time. Baby girl Sarah Khan weighing 2.95kg was born at NMC Royal Hospital in Sharjah at 3:01am.

“It gives us immense pleasure to take my darling daughter to her two brothers. She will be the apple of my eye and what a blessing to have her on the auspicious occasion of Eid,” Fahad said.

Dr N. Selvakumari, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, noted: “Both the mother and the child are healthy and what a blessed day this has been for the family.”

Michael Davis, CEO, NMC Healthcare, noted that newborns represent life and the promise of hope.

“Congratulations to all the proud parents on your new bundle. The tiny foot of a new baby is sure to bring love and joy into your lives. And the happiness in the family got doubled with the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha. We pray for their good health.”

Also, at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, Emirati national Ismail Miri welcomed baby girl Shahd at 3.59 am and an Egyptian baby girl Dahab was born at 6am to Toka Ragab Hasan and Islam Adam Soliman delivered by Dr Mona Azmy, specialist obstetrics and gynaecology.

“I would like to thank Almighty Allah for blessing this couple with a healthy baby girl. I’m proud to be part of their special journey. Eid Mubarak to all,” Dr Azmy added.

