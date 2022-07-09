Look: Muslims offer Eid al Adha prayers at mosques, musallahs in UAE

They devoted early morning hours to prayer while wearing masks and following Covid-19 protocol

KT Photos: Neeraj Murali

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 6:06 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 6:21 AM

Eid-Al-Adha celebrations kicked off in the UAE on Saturday, with thousands of worshippers offering prayers at mosques and prayer grounds across the country.

Muslims across the country devoted the early morning hours to prayers at mosques, though many seniors and children stayed home. Wearing masks, most people exchanged Eid greetings from a safe distance while others hugged and said ‘Eid Mubarak’. After the early morning prayers, residents went home to celebrate the auspicious occasion with their loved ones.

Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, is the most important feast in the Muslim calendar.

Late Friday evening, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

