'One Billion Steps' ahead: Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre achieves target in 6 weeks

The idea was to encourage individuals to collectively walk 1 billion steps before the world’s largest physical activity and health Congress was over

Photo for illustrative purposes only

By WAM Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 2:11 PM

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has revealed its ‘One Billion Steps Challenge’ exceeded its very ambitious target with more than 8,000 individuals taking part in the initiative in 6 weeks.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Sports, Department of Culture and Tourism and the fitness app STEPPI, the challenge attracted over 8,000 participants from the UAE community and abroad.

Together, a total of 1,017,329,987 steps were recorded, covering 622,313 km – the equivalent of walking almost 14 times around the entire world, while 83,440,256 calories were burned.

ALSO READ:

It also recorded figures that were more than the average daily steps by STEPPI users, with 9,670 steps being taken per user every day on average, compared to 6,494 outside the challenge. It also saw people being more active, with users spending 50 minutes on an average daily, as compared to 42 minutes.

Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said:

“Achieving the target of one billion steps in just six weeks is an incredible accomplishment and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who took part in this challenge. Initiatives like this is fundamental in raising awareness on the importance of physical activity and the positive impact it can have on your well-being and we could not be prouder of how successful it went.

The challenge, which began on September 15, was among the initiatives launched by ADPHC for the International Society for Physical Activity and Heath (ISPAH) Congress, which it hosted from October 23-26.

People from the UAE were joined by local, regional and international Congress visitors, including academics, practitioners, thought leaders and policy-makers for the challenge.

The idea was to encourage individuals to collectively walk one billion steps by the time the world’s largest physical activity and health Congress in the world finished — enabling them to be more active. It was also part of the ADPHC’s ongoing efforts to promote physical activity, and is fully-aligned with the Government’s drive to foster a healthier lifestyle.