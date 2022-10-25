UAE: In post Covid-era, people must focus on physical activity, says expert

International delegates come together at Abu Dhabi congress to discuss health and well-being

With ease in Covid-19 restrictions and gradual return to normalcy, this is the right time to promote physical activity and health as a way of life, said an expert from Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

The ninth edition of the International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress – the largest event of its kind, held for the first time in the Middle East, is underway in Abu Dhabi. Hosted under the theme ‘Making Every Move Count’, the congress brings together leading policy-makers, health regulators, specialists, academics and doctors in a wide range of workshops and symposiums as well as a series of fitness classes and games for community members to take part in.

Dr Mumtaz Meeran, public health specialist at ADPHC, said the timing of the congress is well-aligned with the relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions and highlights the need to focus on individual’s health and well-being.

“One of the most important reasons why an in-person congress is happening now is because we are just coming out of the pandemic with all the restrictions being lifted and life going back to normalcy. A lot of international delegates are here. They are really happy that this is an in-person event. The last congress in Vancouver, Canada, was held virtually. This event gives the opportunity for face-to-face networking, to meet and to collaborate.”

Dr Mumtaz underlined that ADPHC has played a crucial role in combating Covid-19.

“All the restrictions were implemented to ensure the health and well-being of the population. So, working together with our strategic stakeholders, Abu Dhabi has been consistently rated as one of the top countries globally for its response to the pandemic. All the steps that have been taken by ADPHC and the Abu Dhabi Government to bring life to normalcy has contributed to having this congress in its current shape and form.”

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until Wednesday, community members can join football matches, yoga, Zumba classes and ‘Ring the Bell Challenge’, which will donate to the Reach Campaign that aims to end neglected tropical diseases. Also, people can join the ‘One Billion Steps’ challenge that was launched last month.

“Unlike the past, this congress has been opened to the community as well. The idea is to add value to the Abu Dhabi community. With the pandemic and because of a lot of restrictions, people were not really able to go out and be physically active etc. Now, the congress coming at a time when restrictions have been lifted, promoting physical activity is sort of really well aligned. Also, this is the first time that people needn’t wear masks. They can come and enjoy themselves. We wanted to leave a legacy where they are inspired to continue to be physically active in their daily lives,” Dr Mumtaz added.

ADPHC is the region’s first dedicated centre protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s population by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.