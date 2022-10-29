UAE: 400 lives saved as post-mortem organ donations surge

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 2:52 PM

The number of post-mortem organ donations has seen a “quantum leap” in the UAE with 400 lives being saved so far, a top official said.

The UAE organ transplant law came into effect in 2016. The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Hayat), a national programme was developed, promoting the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues.

Since its launch, the programme has succeeded in enabling 114 families of 20 different nationalities to donate 417 organs, including heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, small intestine and kidneys, that were transplanted to 400 organ failure patients from 29 different nationalities.

“Post-mortem donations have become a tangible reality in the UAE since issuing the Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 2016 regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues. The development of the UAE National Programme of Organ Donation and Transplant has witnessed a quantum leap in donations from post-mortem donors and has led to impressive results in transplants of the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys,” said Dr Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee.

Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, further improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. The exchange of organ transplants with a group of countries in the region has also been activated.

The programme is a collaboration between multiple federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare entities.

“Thanks to the guidance and support of the UAE’s wise leadership, we continue to work toward providing the community with the best care, improving the quality of life and promoting cultural tolerance and solidarity. In addition, we appreciate the tireless support of all the stakeholders in the healthcare sector and other local and federal entities.”

Next month, Abu Dhabi will host the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation. Organised by the UAE National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, the conference will be held from November 7 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

More than 30 global speakers including experts and specialists and representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and over 20 countries from around the world will participate in the conference, which aims to shed light on global experiences and best practices related to the scientific, charitable, societal and legal aspects of organ donation, in addition to raising awareness around healthy living and prevention of disease in the community.

Al Obaidli added: “We are pleased to organise this key international conference in Abu Dhabi, which will provide a distinguished platform for experts and decision-makers worldwide to exchange expertise and experiences in the organ donation and transplant fields, along with shedding light on vital challenges faced in this field. Throughout the conference, we will showcase UAE’s successful experience in organ donation and transplantation as well as its future plans aimed at improving the lives of community members in the UAE and the region.”

The conference will also feature an art exhibition showcasing artworks and literary works, highlighting the history of organ donation locally and globally.

Community members who wish to know about the importance of organ donation and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem through the ministry website: https://mohap.gov.ae/ar/services/social/organ-donation.

