Dubai: Expat undergoes life-saving, minimally invasive surgery after brain haemorrhage

After suffering a massive stroke, 38-year-old Muhammad Ashfaq underwent a life-saving surgery.
Diagnosed with large aneurysms in the brain, he was said to have a brain haemorrhage.
Ashfaq posed no health risks until September, when he was diagnosed with multiple aneurysms. He was shocked to learn of the diagnosis as he was completely healthy.
He said: “I was perfectly healthy. I do not remember the last time I took medicines. I do not smoke or eat unhealthy food. I have no history of lifestyle disorders.”
“During mid-September, I experienced a sudden, severe headache. I had never experienced this before. It was excruciatingly painful, I could not sit or sleep. I consulted a doctor in a nearby clinic, who prescribed some medicines,” he added.
However, inspite of taking medicines for two days, Ashfaq felt no relief. The pain aggravated, becoming unbearable.
Seeing Ashfaq's condition, his brother took him to Aster Hospital, Qusais, for a detailed check-up. They consulted Dr Sandeep Burathoki, consultant interventional neuroradiologist, who conducted a brain MRI. The test result revealed multiple aneurysms in the brain along with a brain haemorrhage.
“The scan report showed multiple aneurysms in his brain. But there were two large mirror aneurysms, of which one had already ruptured causing leakage of blood into the brain. It demanded immediate intervention to save his life,” said Dr Burathoki, who conducted a minimally invasive procedure by endovascular means without opening the patient's skull.
Ashfaq was treated in two phases. Initially, the doctor managed the ruptured aneurysm through an interventional procedure and the other aneurysm in the next phase.
Dr Burathoki mentioned that both aneurysms were about 11mm so interventional management was necessary. "Any aneurysm larger than 7mm can rupture at any time, making the case complex and risky. But fortunately, we could manage it successfully, and there were no complications," said Dr Burathoki.
Ashfaq is recovering well after the procedure. "Firstly, I want to thank Allah, that is the reason why I am alive today. Dr Burathoki’s immediate controlled action along with the team at the Hospital has rescued me from the dangers of death."
