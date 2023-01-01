New Year's Eve: UAE leaders send greetings and warm wishes to world leaders

Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health, and their people more progress and prosperity

Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 11:07 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of congratulations to Their Highnesses and Majesties, presidents, kings and princes of friendly countries around the world, on the occasion of the New Year, 2023.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health, and their people more progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has also dispatched similar cables to the leaders and prime ministers of friendly countries.

ALSO READ: