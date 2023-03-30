New UAE Vice-President: Sheikh Mansour is a champion of reforms

Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 7:04 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 7:23 PM

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the newly-appointed Vice-President who will serve alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a known champion of reforms.

In January this year, Sheikh Mohammed honoured Sheikh Mansour with the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's scarf in recognition of his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector by 70 per cent.

“(Sheikh Mansour) was able to employ 28,000 citizens in just one year and raise their percentage in the private sector by 70 per cent within months. Mansour is one of Zayed's great extensions and one of the great pillars of the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the ceremony.

Sheikh Mansour has two ministerial posts in the Cabinet (Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court), and he is also the Board Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), a federal government initiative created to increase the competitiveness of Emiratis and empower them to occupy skilled jobs in the private sector.

Increased support

Sheikh Mansour expanded the Emirati Salary Support Scheme to cover the recruitment and training costs of Emiratis in the private and banking sectors. The eligibility for salary support was also increased for all working citizens, regardless of their jobs, specialties, or educational backgrounds, as long as their monthly salaries do not exceed Dh30,000.

The highest monthly financial allowance for those with a bachelor's degree became Dh7000; for those with a diploma, Dh6,000; and high school diploma at Dh5,000. Emiratis who work in the private sector are also given a children's allowance of Dh600 for each child, provided the total monthly salary does not exceed Dh50,000 and support is provided for a maximum of four children.

The reform was aimed at boosting the government’s campaign to integrate Emiratis into the private sector workforce. Sheikh Mansour also expanded the Nafis programme by adding pharmaceutical, medical and health sectors at all levels and specialisations.

Focus on youth

Under his tutelage, Sheikh Mansour also approved the launch of the Nafis Youth Council. The objective was to come up with new projects, initiatives and programmes for the youth in the private sector.

Sheikh Mansour believes the youth is the real wealth of the nation. It is therefore of prime importance to realise their dreams and aspirations, in addition to providing a decent life that suits them.

Collaborative work

Sheikh Mansour is a strong advocate of collaboration. He said: “Collaborative work between the Emirates' executive councils is crucial for securing integration in governmental workings at the federal and local levels and for producing the best possible outcomes in the upcoming years.”

He emphasised during his meeting with the Executive Councils' secretaries in November last year “the need for all state institutions, councils, and institutions to continue working cooperatively to advance all matters of high priority for the UAE.”

Global media hub

Sheikh Mansour also worked to boost the UAE's position as a key global media hub with the inaugural Global Media Congress held in November last year under his patronage.

The Global Media Congress, Sheikh Mansour noted, has shown the numerous areas in which “the world ought to get together to further the global sustainable development drive.”

“The ambitious capabilities the UAE possesses, a comprehensive future vision, and the nation's wise leadership that has the desire to produce the best for the Emirates and the rest of the world through responsible media that keeps up with technological advancements are all factors that have contributed to the event's success,” he added.

Earlier, in June last year, Sheikh Mansour issued a resolution establishing the National Media Office (NMO) as a unit affiliated with the Minister of Presidential Affairs. The NMO is mandated to operate in coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities and aims to streamline efforts to develop the national media sector in line with the UAE’s interests. It is also tasked to train and upskill Emirati talent in news media.

Judicial reforms

Sheikh Mansour also served as chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, where he led major reforms in civic, family and personal status laws that provided expatriates with recourse outside of the Sharia-based legal system.

Sheikh Mansour also established the Public Prosecution Department for Community Service as a response to the requirements of Federal Law No. 07 of 2016, which amended some provisions of the UAE Penal Code and introduced community service punishments or fines for some misdemeanours, instead of imprisonment.

ADJD undersecretary Yousuf Saeed Al Abri noted "Sheikh Mansour’s resolution brought about an integrated judicial system that meets the growing judicial and justice needs of the nation according to the best international practices and standards."

