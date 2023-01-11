Look: UAE Vice President awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid's Scarf

The honour affirms that Sheikh Mansour is spearheading a number of vital files fundamental to the nation's affairs and strategies

By WAM Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 9:01 PM

In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has bestowed the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's Scarf upon His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in recognition of his track record of achievements and efforts in service of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that Sheikh Mansour is spearheading a number of vital files which are fundamental to the UAE's national affairs and strategies that aim to serve the interests of the country and its people.

“With the presence of my brother, the President of the State — may God protect him — we honour today my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for his exceptional efforts in serving the United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

