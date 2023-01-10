UAE: Sheikh Mohammed meets with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff

They discuss cooperation in defence and military affairs

Wam

Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met with General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

The meeting was held at the Za’abeel Palace in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan and wished him the best in the new role. General Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Ruler for his wishes.

The meeting discussed the strong cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and military affairs and explored opportunities to strengthen these ties in ways that serve the common interests of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.