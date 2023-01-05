'Never thought I'd have this much money': Filipino expat in UAE wins Mahzooz prize at first attempt

During the latest draw, 14 other lucky participants won the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh71,428 each

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 3:03 PM

Ryan, a 34-year-old expat who lives in Abu Dhabi, was celebrating New Year's Even when he got a call from a friend saying he had won. "After I checked my Mahzooz account, I started crying as I realised that the new year is going to be my year,” he said, recollecting the life-changing moment.

The Filipino expat, who works as an online merchandise seller, was in disbelief especially because it was his first-ever entry to Mahzooz. “The fact that I won such a huge amount in my first-time participating is proof that there are no rules to luck,” he said.

Ryan was among the three winners who won Dh100,000 each during Mahzooz's 109th Super Saturday live draw.

"I never thought I’d have Dh100,000 to my name. Now thanks to Mahzooz, 2023 will be the best year of my life," he said, adding that he would use the money to expand his business and support his baby girl’s education in the future.

Another raffle draw winner, Ratheesh, was equally astounded to receive an e-mail from Mahzooz.

"You never anticipate being the one! I missed the live draw because I was spending New Year's Eve with my family, but I was happily surprised to learn that I am a winner, when I opened the e-mail from Mahzooz on January 1", the 40-year-old Indian IT professional recalled.

Even though Ratheesh hasn't decided how to invest his money, he has more celebrations planned, such as purchasing a plot of land in his home country. Having participated in Mahzooz nine times and won Dh100,000, Ratheesh considers himself a lucky man as this is his second stroke of luck after winning a smaller prize back home in the past.

During the draw, 14 other lucky participants won the 2nd prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh71,428 each.