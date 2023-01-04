Dubai: 2 Indians win Dh3.67 million each in first Duty Free draw of 2023

Both of them are regular participants of the promotion, with one buying raffle tickets at the airport for over 20 years now

Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:28 PM

The new year brought good luck to two Indian nationals whose names were announced at the latest Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held today, January 4, at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Both Indians won US$1 million (Dh3.67 million). One of them — Dubai resident Sagar Anand Bhatia — has been buying tickets at the airport for over 20 years now.

Born and raised in Abu Dhabi before moving to Dubai in 2012, Bhatia said it was his father who always reminded him not to miss buying tickets for the promotion.

“This is a life-changing win. It will definitely improve my and my family’s lives as well as my business. I also want to help other people,” said the expat, who runs his own technical and engineering supply company.

“I think everyone should try this promotion and wait for their dreams to come true. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win and for the early birthday gift," said Bhatia, who will be celebrating his birthday on January 16.

The other Indian dollar-millionaire is Kurakula Daveedu, who is based in Hyderabad.

The 53-year-old has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for two years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, what great blessing for the new year," said Daveedu, a father of two and works as a civil contractor for a private company in Hyderabad.

Daveedu and Mr. Bhatia are the 203rd and 204th Indian nationals to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free ticket buyers.

2 luxury vehicles

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Daniel Abraham, an American national based in Florida, US, won a Mercedes Benz S500 while Salem Yaqub, a 37-year-old Bangladeshi expat based in Ajman, won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure motorbike.

