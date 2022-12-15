UAE: Dh10 million Mahzooz draw winner says money won't change her

Crown Prince chairs meeting to discuss issues related to urban planning
A British expat mother has become Mahzooz’s 31st multi-millionaire bagging Dh10 million. This was Inger’s second participation in Mahzooz.
The random numbers she chose ended being the winning numbers: 22, 23, 25, 27 and 34. “When I received the congratulatory call from Mahzooz, I couldn’t believe what I heard and thought it was a joke,” she said
Inger had seldom ever taken part in Mahzooz. She participated for the first time two years ago and won Dh35 (as per the old draw design), which she used as credit to buy a water bottle last week, entitling her to four entries into the Super Saturday Draws.
The 31st multi-millionaire of Mahzooz used to be a stylist but took a sabbatical year to care for her one-year-old son. Inger plans to open a beauty salon with her newfound fortune to continue her passion as a stylist.
The winner had set up a vision board at home which highlights financial independence and freedom. “I think it will take me some time to fathom the idea that my vision of financial freedom has become a reality. Having so many opportunities for me and my family will change the way I live. This is a huge win, but I want to stay grounded. I will not allow it to change me as a person,” concluded the winner.
