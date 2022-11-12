'My dream is to climb Burj Khalifa': Meet the runners who raced up a 52-floor Dubai tower in less than 15 minutes

One 78-year-old ‘sky runner’ scaled the building not once — but four times over, beating his 2019 record of completing the race thrice

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 1:39 PM

Malaysian Soh Wai Ching beat more than 250 people to emerge as the winner at the 17th Dubai Holdings SkyRun. The elite tower runner, who lived in Dubai until last year, says he dreams of running up the Burj Khalifa one day.

“That is my dream,” he said. “I also want to attempt a Guinness World Record by scaling the 10 tallest buildings in Dubai.”

The first Asian to win the Empire State Building Run-Up, Soh had hoped to break the previous record of 6.55 minutes with his stint today but failed to do so after having two accidents.

“When we were running towards the building, another runner crashed into me,” he said. “And when I got to the base of the staircase, there was a mat on which I slipped and fell. So, both of these set me back a little bit.” The champion finished the run in 7.02 minutes.

The Dubai Holding SkyRun had competitors race to the top of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ 52-floors via 1,334 stairs in three categories- elite, open and team.

Here is Soh with his medal:

Age is just a number

The biggest highlight of the day was 78-year-old ‘sky runner’ Giovanni Potenza who scaled the building four times, beating his 2019 record of completing the race three times over. He started the race on his own behind the elite men and women’s group.

Giovanni was the star of the day, with many runners approaching to take selfies with him. Here he is in action:

“Dubai is a special place, and I really enjoyed this race,” he said, speaking through a translator after the race. “I am glad I was able to finish it.”

However, the Italian admitted that nerves got to him on the eve of the race. “I was a bit jittery, and I couldn’t sleep well,” he said. “And it affected my performance a bit. I think I could have shaved a few seconds off my time if I had gotten more sleep.”

The septuagenarian follows a strict diet and training schedule and explained that if he missed a day of training, it made him feel like he was missing a part of his life.

For 61-year-old Jane from Australia — who has been tower-running for five years — it was the promise of breakfast that got her into her first competition.

“There was a stair-climbing in Sydney of 600 steps and afterwards there was breakfast overlooking the harbour,” she said. “I thought I’d give it a try. At least I would get a good meal and then became a fan of the sport.”

Since then, Jane has travelled around the world doing the sport and climbed several buildings including the Empire State building earlier this year. However, she said her life of tower-racing is a far cry from being a chef as a youngster.

“I was extremely overweight and as I was hitting 40, I realised I needed to make changes,” she said, then choosing to switch over to the fitness industry.

Experience of a lifetime

For first-time runner Jacqueline Ratcliffe, it was the experience of a lifetime. “I am still able to walk,” she chuckled. “But I have a feeling it is a delayed onset of soreness, and my legs will be lead for the rest of the day.”

This isn’t the only physical activity the Dubai Holding employee is doing. “We are practising to participate in the Gov Games so this was part of our training,” she said. The 37-year-old finished second in the open category, finishing the race in 13.02 minutes.

Part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Dubai Holding Sky run will donate all proceeds from the event to Al Jalila Foundation’s Majlis Al Amal in support of the wellbeing of female cancer patients and survivors.

