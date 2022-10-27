Dubai Fitness Challenge: 10 free activities to check out

Several spots to offer classes at no charge from October 29 to November 27

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 6:31 AM

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) returns for a brand-new edition with a record number of fitness hubs and over 10,000 classes. For one month, from October 29 to November 27, Dubai will transform into a huge gym and residents will be challenged to commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days.

Khaleej Times has put together a list of 10 free activities to check out during DFC:

1. We Conquer Bike Ride

A Guinness World Record attempt by forming the largest pink ribbon with bicycles will take place at Dubai Silicon Oasis on Saturday, October 29 at 6.30am.

The free-to-participate ride is a chance to get healthy while participating in a good cause.

2. Spin session at Palm Jumeirah

Get those cycling shoes on to join renowned athlete Manal Rostam for a spin party on the first day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The class will be hosted at The Next Level at The View at The Palm - Palm Jumeirah’s highest vantage point – and will be broadcast to participants joining at Palm West Beach and Golden Mile Galleria.

3. World’s largest mini trampoline class

After hosting some of the coolest pop concerts, the Jubilee Park at Expo City is about to turn into a huge gym for the Expo City Sports and Fitness weekend on November 12-13.

Fitness First will host the world’s biggest mini trampolining class for adults on Saturday, November 12 at 6.15pm. If this is something your children might enjoy, head there on Sunday, November 13, for the kids' jump at 5pm.

4. Parent and Child Yoga

Hosted at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) fitness hub, the free parent and child yoga session will happen on Saturday, November 5 at 5pm and will offer parents and children a chance to exercise together.

5. AC Milan football class

The Expo City Dubai Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub will host free AC Milan Academy.

Children will be able to enjoy football coaching from one of the world’s best teams on November 12 and 13 at 8am and 5pm.

6. MyGolf Recreation Hall

Want to get your swing right? Then head to the MyGolf in Dragon Mart 2, where they combine the best technology to give you a real golfing experience. It changes the way you learn to play golf through biomechanics and is a great place for you to meet other like-minded golf enthusiasts.

7. DMCC Fitness Hub

From November 5-11, the DMCC Fitness Hub will be back at the 55,000 sqm JLT Park.

Outdoor sessions will be held from 7pm-9am in the morning and 5pm-9pm in the evening, with several classes including yoga, street dance and Bollywood choreography fit.

8. Padel Cup Tournament

Get introduced to the sport that is gaining much popularity in the UAE. The Dubai Padel Cup will host seven community-driven tournaments aimed at engaging players of all skill levels in the spirit of sports and competition.

First-time players can book free 30-minute slots of padel coaching sessions across the city.

9. Dubai Run

The epic Dubai Run will be back this year for the fourth time on November 20 to turn Sheikh Zayed Road into a huge jogging track.

Runners can choose between the 5km or the 10km route and will go past famous landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and the Dubai Opera.

Those interested can register at https://www.dubairun.com

10. Dubai Ride

Last year over 30,000 cyclists rode on Sheikh Zayed Road for the Dubai Ride. This year, the event returns on November 6.

Riders can choose one of two routes- the 4km Downtown Family route that is suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities, or the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route, which goes from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, including a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge.

Registrations can be done at https://www.dubairide.com/register/

ALSO READ: