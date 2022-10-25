Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan invites residents to unite for month-long fitness event

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has invited all UAE residents to participate in the 6th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). In his tweet, he wrote: “A new challenge is coming up for Dubai from 29 Oct-27 Nov…The Dubai Fitness Challenge. I look forward to having the whole community unite to turn Dubai into the world’s most active and dynamic city.”
Over 10,000 classes, the World Padel Championship and the world’s largest trampoline fitness session are just some of the things in store for residents during the one-month long DFC kicks off on October 29.
Launched in 2017, the DFC encourages Dubai residents to take up 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days and transforms the entire city into a fitness hub.
Last year, the event saw a record participation of 1.65 million people. “This year, we are expecting the numbers to be much higher,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. “Covid taught people the importance of being fit and healthy. So far, the numbers have been very encouraging. We are hoping to top last year’s participation numbers.”
The iconic Dubai Run and Dubai Ride that transformed Sheikh Zayed Road into a pavement for cyclists and runners will be back this year as well.
To be held on November 6
Two routes: 12-km ride on Sheikh Zayed Road; 4-km family route on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.
Six start and finish gates including MOTF, Satwa, Coca Cola arena, lower Financial Centre road and Business Bay
Register on www.dubairide.com
To be held on November 20
Two routes: 10km and 5km
Register on www.dubairun.com
The World Padel Championship will come to the UAE for the first time as part of the DFC. It will take place from October 31 to November 5 at the 5,000-seat Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
The two fitness villages of DFC will be back this year as well. Here are the details:
DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village
Opening Hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-11pm
Saturday-Sunday 7am-11am
The attractions at the fitness village are:
Aqua Park
The Ring
Aviv Row- Ride- Jab
Etisalat by E& Base Main Stage
Fitbit- Core- Lift- Rebounder
Emirates NBD Cricket Arena
The Box by Nissan
Multi-purpose Court
Lipton Tone
Emirates Padel Court
Children’s Play Area
RTA Last Exit Fitness Village, Al Khawaneej
Opening Hours: Monday- Friday 16:00-23:00
Saturday- Sunday 16:00- 00:00
The attractions at the fitness village are:
RTA Base Main Stage
Aster Ladies Studio
Mai Dubai Ride
Dubai Chamber Bounce
Children’s Area
This year, there will be a record 19 fitness hubs for the DFC, as compared to the 14 hubs last year. These are:
Dragon Mart
Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC)
Zabeel Sports District
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
Sport Society
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Hatta
Dubai Design District
Champs Sports and Fitness Club
The Beach
Bluewaters
Dubai Multi Commodities Center
Palm Jumeirah
Dubai Sports City
The Space
Zabeel Ladies Club
Dubai Police Officers Club
Dubai Hills Mall
Dubai Festival City Mall
Dates for all the fitness hubs will be on the DFC website https://www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/
An exclusive sports and fitness weekend will take place at Expo City on November 12-13. The activities will take place in 5 locations:
Al Wasl Dome
Jubilee Park
Surreal Water Feature
Garden In the Sky
Al Forsan Park
Some of the activities will be:
Expo City Run with distances of 3k, 5k, 10k or 15km
Expo City ride with distances of 12km, 18km, 40km and 74km
AC Milan football academy
Yoga sessions
Spinning
Gymnastics
Zumba and
The world’s largest trampoline fitness session
