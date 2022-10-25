Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan invites residents to unite for month-long fitness event

Dubai Fitness Challenge will be held from October 29 to November 27

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 10:42 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 10:53 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has invited all UAE residents to participate in the 6th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). In his tweet, he wrote: “A new challenge is coming up for Dubai from 29 Oct-27 Nov…The Dubai Fitness Challenge. I look forward to having the whole community unite to turn Dubai into the world’s most active and dynamic city.”

Over 10,000 classes, the World Padel Championship and the world’s largest trampoline fitness session are just some of the things in store for residents during the one-month long DFC kicks off on October 29.

Here is a quick look at the DFC:

2 Fitness Villages

19 Fitness Hubs

Dubai Ride - November 6

Dubai Run- November 20

30-day Padel Programme

30-day Football Programme

Launched in 2017, the DFC encourages Dubai residents to take up 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days and transforms the entire city into a fitness hub.

Last year, the event saw a record participation of 1.65 million people. “This year, we are expecting the numbers to be much higher,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. “Covid taught people the importance of being fit and healthy. So far, the numbers have been very encouraging. We are hoping to top last year’s participation numbers.”

2017 — 786,000 participants

2018 — 1,000,000

2019 — 1,100,000

2020 — 1,500,000

2021 — 1,650,000

The iconic Dubai Run and Dubai Ride that transformed Sheikh Zayed Road into a pavement for cyclists and runners will be back this year as well.

Dubai Ride

To be held on November 6

Two routes: 12-km ride on Sheikh Zayed Road; 4-km family route on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Six start and finish gates including MOTF, Satwa, Coca Cola arena, lower Financial Centre road and Business Bay

Register on www.dubairide.com

Dubai Run

To be held on November 20

Two routes: 10km and 5km

Register on www.dubairun.com

World Padel Championship

The World Padel Championship will come to the UAE for the first time as part of the DFC. It will take place from October 31 to November 5 at the 5,000-seat Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The two fitness villages of DFC will be back this year as well. Here are the details:

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

Opening Hours: Monday-Friday 3pm-11pm

Saturday-Sunday 7am-11am

The attractions at the fitness village are:

Aqua Park

The Ring

Aviv Row- Ride- Jab

Etisalat by E& Base Main Stage

Fitbit- Core- Lift- Rebounder

Emirates NBD Cricket Arena

The Box by Nissan

Multi-purpose Court

Lipton Tone

Emirates Padel Court

Children’s Play Area

RTA Last Exit Fitness Village, Al Khawaneej

Opening Hours: Monday- Friday 16:00-23:00

Saturday- Sunday 16:00- 00:00

The attractions at the fitness village are:

RTA Base Main Stage

Aster Ladies Studio

Mai Dubai Ride

Dubai Chamber Bounce

Children’s Area

This year, there will be a record 19 fitness hubs for the DFC, as compared to the 14 hubs last year. These are:

Dragon Mart

Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC)

Zabeel Sports District

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Sport Society

Dubai Silicon Oasis

Hatta

Dubai Design District

Champs Sports and Fitness Club

The Beach

Bluewaters

Dubai Multi Commodities Center

Palm Jumeirah

Dubai Sports City

The Space

Zabeel Ladies Club

Dubai Police Officers Club

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dates for all the fitness hubs will be on the DFC website https://www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/

Fitness Weekend

An exclusive sports and fitness weekend will take place at Expo City on November 12-13. The activities will take place in 5 locations:

Al Wasl Dome

Jubilee Park

Surreal Water Feature

Garden In the Sky

Al Forsan Park

Some of the activities will be:

Expo City Run with distances of 3k, 5k, 10k or 15km

Expo City ride with distances of 12km, 18km, 40km and 74km

AC Milan football academy

Yoga sessions

Spinning

Gymnastics

Zumba and

The world’s largest trampoline fitness session

