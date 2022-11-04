Dubai Fitness Challenge: Here are 5 benefits of post-workout massage

It can help you make the most of your exercise by easing your pain and improving flexibility

Supplied image

By Ebasila Kalumbe Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 5:49 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 5:53 PM

With the 30X30 Dubai Fitness Challenge going in full force, residents in Dubai are set to go hard to achieve their fitness goals. Everyone’s fitness journey is personal and while it’s essential to be disciplined, it’s equally important to let the body rest, recover and recuperate.

High-intensity workouts are some of the easiest ways to get a more toned body, but they are also the most painful ones, especially if you’re just starting. The body may not be used to strenuous activities and needs time to acclimatize. Every time you increase the intensity of your regime, every inch of your body is screaming in pain. Your thighs, calves, feet, hands, arms and abdomen are most susceptible to sudden cramps. At such a juncture, a massage can help you make the most of your workouts by easing your pain and improving flexibility.

Let’s break 5 benefits of massages down:

1. Better recovery after your workout sessions

We generally tend to ignore post-workout therapy and the impact it has on our bodies. Some common issues that stem from daily workouts:

● Doing the bench press or the hack squat machine every day can give you tensed muscles. Get the pain areas treated before muscles cramp/get sprained, which will force you to stop your routine for weeks.

● As your muscles are trying to get into shape and there is a certain amount of exertion involved, crunches and dumbbells make your back stiff.

● Delayed onset muscle soreness occurs due to lactic acid build-up, which is a byproduct of muscle metabolism. This can get accumulated in your muscles and cause irritation and pain.

A massage can help immensely by releasing any tension and treating sore areas. For example, a high-pressure Deep Tissue Massage, which involves warm-up stretches, reduces pain and improves mobility. It targets deeper layers of muscles and connective tissues in the upper back, lower back, shoulders, obliques and legs.

2. Get more flexible

Any stiffness and the temporary feeling of immobility can be washed away with a single body massage sitting. For instance, a Sports Recovery Massage speeds up muscle recovery, reduces soreness and improves agility through a mix of shiatsu pressure points, Balinese strokes and tools such as massage guns and muscle tapes. Another is a high-pressure Thai Massage, which is a dry massage done on a yoga mat, combined with deep body stretching to ease stiffness, improve motion range and leave you completely relaxed.

3. Improve your blood circulation

The kneading and coaxing strokes and the use of pointed stones and fingers on your body boost your blood circulation while also releasing any accidental clots and blockages. Swedish Massage Therapy, which involves long, kneading strokes combined with rhythmic tapping strokes and movement of the joints is ideal for this. Medium-pressure Hot Stone Therapy, using smooth, flat, heated rocks, boosts energy and relieves pain as well.

4. Boost your mental health

A massage helps you balance out the happy hormone, also known as endorphins, and thereby helps you combat your mood swings and irritability, maintaining a balanced mind. Aromatherapy involves using various essential oils that activate your sense of smell, relieve your senses and create a calming effect. This will balance hormones and destress and soothe your mood.

5. Massage rejuvenates your skin

When we work out, our skin releases several toxins and sweats heavily, which is great for our bodies. To prevent dirt particles and toxins from being retained in the body and clogged in our skin pores, it’s important we not only clean our face but also go for regular spa sessions as well. If you’re not keen on receiving a full body massage, part massages are also valuable for recovery, including face massages.

For example, Hand and Foot Reflexology works on your acupressure points and relieves pain from all organs and nerves. A mixture of essential oils and face packs helps your skin maintain its delicate pH balance and removes any clogged pores and salt residue that can cause inflammation.

A body massage is a great way to ensure that the hours you give to your workout bear its sweet fruit in the end. Go ahead and pamper yourselves and get ready to flaunt a healthy and fit body this season!

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

Ebasila Kalumbe is Head Trainer at Spa, Urban Company UAE