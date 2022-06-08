Midday work ban in UAE: Up to Dh50,000 fine for violating firms

Some jobs are exempted from the rule

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 5:30 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 10:24 PM

Labourers at project and construction sites in the UAE will get respite from working under direct sun, with the midday work ban all set to begin on June 15. This is the 18th year straight that the midday break is being implemented in the country.

Workers can get their break from 12.30pm till 3pm from June 15 to September 15. The summer season peaks during this period, with temperatures reaching 50°C.

The break has led to a significant reduction in heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases among workers over the years.

Exemptions

Some jobs are exempted from the ban as they require work to continue uninterrupted. These include:

Project works such as spreading the asphalt mixture or pouring concrete.

Work to ward off danger: Repair damages or malfunctions

Prevention of accidental emergency losses: Repairing obstruction in water supply lines, sewage lines or electric lines; or obstruction of traffic on public roads, and gas or oil pipelines

Works whose implementation requires a permit from a competent government agency due to their impact on the flow of traffic and services, such as cutting off electricity and telecom lines

In the instances detailed above, employers must provide cold drinking water, salt and lemon to workers.

In addition, companies should keep provisions for first-aid at the work site. Workers must be given appropriate industrial cooling facilities and shades to shield them from direct sunlight. Shaded places must be readily available for workers to rest during their downtime.

Fines

An administrative fine will be imposed on establishments that violate the midday break. The penalty amount is Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum of Dh50,000.

How residents can report violations

If you spot any violations of the rule, you can inform the ministry on 600590000 Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm. You can also notify the ministry via its app.

Daily schedule

Employers are required to post the schedule of daily working hours in a prominent place in accordance with the provisions of the midday break.

