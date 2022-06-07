UAE jobs: Ministry reports increase in private sector workers in 2022

Senior-level jobs grow by 7.6% this year

File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 5:31 PM

The number of people working in the UAE’s private sector has increased as the economy expands at a faster pace after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday said the number of workers in the private has expanded by around 8.5 per cent since the beginning of 2022. Similarly, senior-level jobs also expanded this year, growing by 7.6 per cent.

There are no official population figures for the UAE for 2022 but estimates by different entities show the country’s population between 9.8 million to 10.8 million.

MoHRE/Twitter

In April, the Dubai Statistics Centre said the Emirate’s population crossed the 3.5 million mark for the first time. Data showed Dubai’s population has increased by over 100,000 since 2020, despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increase in Dubai’s population is attributed to an influx of foreigners, especially high net worth individuals, after the successful handling of the pandemic.

As the economy continues to expand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the number of companies registered with the Ministry has increased by five per cent in 2022. While the average wage of citizens at senior level jobs grew by 40 per cent.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com