UAE: 3-month midday break rule announced from June 15

Companies that do not comply with decision will face penalties

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 4:30 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 5:13 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the start of the midday break for labourers at project and construction sites from June 15 to September 15.

Under the rule, working under direct sunlight will not be allowed from 12:30-3pm. This is to ensure a safe working environment for labourers and to protect them from the risks of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.

Implemented for the 18th consecutive year, Mohsen Al Nassi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, noted that the rule has led to a significant reduction in cases of workers' exposure to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

An administrative fine of Dh5,000 per worker will be levied on establishments that violate the midday break. In the case of multiple workers found working in violation of the midday break, a maximum fine of Dh50,000 may be imposed.

Al Nassi praised the positive role and support of private sector companies that have committed to implementing the midday break over the years.

He added that various awareness initiatives focused on educating workers and employers about the importance of adhering to the work ban at the specified times will be implemented in cooperation with the concerned entities across the country.

Members of the public can report violations of the ban through the Ministry's call centre on 600590000 from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm, in several languages — or register their complaints on the authority's app.

ALSO READ: