Meet Dubai Police K9 unit, check out their supercar fleet today

Visitors will get the chance to enjoy various tours and experiences, including close encounters to feed animals
Dubai Police invite the public to join them for a day of activities at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.
The evening of Saturday, September 24, will see a number of exciting activities and showcases organised by the police for families.
Members of the public can enjoy musical bands and recreational activities. Sporting events will be held too.
There are plenty of prizes to be won through various competitions. The police's K9 unit will be present as well for people to greet.
Dubai Police's famous fleet of supercars will be on display at the event, which will be held from 5 pm to 6.30 pm today at Kite Beach, behind Salt Restaurant in Jumeirah
ALSO READ:
Visitors will get the chance to enjoy various tours and experiences, including close encounters to feed animals
The freshly baked food will be distributed to needy residents at a number of approved locations in the city
Netizens are being challenged to cook raw chicken in a pool of sleep-inducing cold medicine — prompting the international authorities to issue advisories
At least 6 in 10 non-Arabic speaking residents in Abu Dhabi would like to learn the language, a survey revealed
PHI-1 will provide a 5U slot within the 12U modular setup of the satellite to Bahrain and Nepal
Motorists urged to reduce speed of vehicles and give way to police units
Next key milestone would be to connect Unit 3 to the national electricity grid
Agreements signed to pave way for more cooperation in educational and cultural sectors