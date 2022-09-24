Meet Dubai Police K9 unit, check out their supercar fleet today

The family-friendly event will be held at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, and will have competitions with prizes to be won

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 10:39 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM

Dubai Police invite the public to join them for a day of activities at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.

The evening of Saturday, September 24, will see a number of exciting activities and showcases organised by the police for families.

Members of the public can enjoy musical bands and recreational activities. Sporting events will be held too.

There are plenty of prizes to be won through various competitions. The police's K9 unit will be present as well for people to greet.

Dubai Police's famous fleet of supercars will be on display at the event, which will be held from 5 pm to 6.30 pm today at Kite Beach, behind Salt Restaurant in Jumeirah

