Dubai Police lets 6-year-old be officer for a day, offers her ride in luxury patrol vehicle

Girl was also gifted official uniform on birthday, surprised with special K9 show at party

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM

As a part of their endeavours to spread happiness and positivity among various segments of society, the Dubai Police surprised a 6-year-old Arab on her birthday by appointing her a police officer for one day and giving her a ride in one of the force's luxury police patrols.

The kind gesture is part of Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

In collaboration with Hamleys, the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness attended to the child's parents' request who wished to surprise their daughter, Hoor Hadad, on her sixth birthday and fulfilled her wish to be a police officer.

A team from the Security Awareness Department visited Hoor's school to celebrate her birthday among her peers. They gifted the little girl a police uniform and familiarised her with some police duties by offering her a ride in one of Dubai Police's luxury police patrols.

Hoor and her classmates were also surprised and entertained by a special K9 show by the Security Inspection Department (K9) at Dubai Police.

The child's parents expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling their child's wish, which ensured her happiness and enhanced their sense of safety and security.

Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among community members, especially the youth.

He explained that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities, including Dubai Police's mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, K9 shows, and Dubai Mounted Police shows, to entertain and educate children.