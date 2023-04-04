Marburg virus outbreak: UAE urges travellers from affected countries to isolate on return

The MoHAP asks residents to be aware of the virus that causes the haemorrhagic fever

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:20 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:29 PM

UAE residents who have travelled to two countries — where cases of the Marburg virus disease were reported — are advised to isolate themselves on returning to the country. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) recommended that the travellers seek medical attention at the nearest health facility or emergency departments within hospitals.

“Those who travelled to the affected areas should inform medical staff that they have been to an area where the Marburg virus disease is spreading or have been in contact with infected individuals,” the Mohap said in a statement.

Those displaying symptoms of the haemorrhagic fever for more than 21 days have also been urged to seek medical help.

The UAE’s foreign ministry and authorities in several Arab countries advised citizens against travelling to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania due to the outbreak of the Marburg virus. The two countries have reported at least 14 deaths from the virus so far.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the UAE’s health ministry advised the public against travelling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea “unless it’s necessary”.

“If travel is unavoidable, necessary precautions should be taken to avoid exposure to the disease, such as avoiding close contact with patients, touching contaminated surfaces, and refraining from visiting caves and mines,” the Mohap added.

Symptoms

Marburg virus disease is a severe and life-threatening haemorrhagic fever that is rare but highly dangerous to human health. The disease is caused by the Marburg virus, a zoonotic RNA virus that is transmitted from animals to humans in a closed environment, such as mines or caves inhabited by bats.

Symptoms of the virus develop suddenly and include fever, chills, headache, myalgia, chest pain, and a sore throat. As the disease progresses, symptoms become increasingly severe and may include jaundice, severe weight loss, and other serious health complications.

ALSO READ: