Marburg virus outbreak: UAE closely monitoring situation, taking necessary precautions

The disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 3:51 PM

The UAE’s epidemiological surveillance system is very effective and authorities are constantly coordinating with other health authorities to track the Marburg virus outbreak in some countries. This came as the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) urged the public to be aware of the virus causing the Marburg haemorrhagic fever and avoid travelling to Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, where multiple cases and fatalities have been reported.

The ministry stressed that all necessary precautions are being taken in accordance with international health standards to contain the virus in its current geographical scope. “The situation in these countries is being closely monitored to determine the global severity of the disease,” the Mohap said in a statement.

The ministry said precautionary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and promote health awareness.

The ministry called on the public to verify the accuracy of information and follow the preventive measures issued by the Mohap and other health authorities in the country. It advised residents not to circulate rumours or any information that has not been officially announced or issued by the relevant authorities.

The UAE recently advised residents against travelling to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. The two countries have reported at least 14 deaths from the virus so far.

The Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a social media advisory issued on Monday, the Mohap had said the virus can spread in three ways:

1. Human-to-human transmission via direct contact through broken skin or mucous membranes with the blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of infected people.

2. Close contact with an infected animal.

3. Direct contact with surfaces and materials (for example bedding or clothing) contaminated with these fluids.

