UAE citizens advised to postpone travel to 2 destinations due to virus

Ministry issues advisory urging Emiratis in affected countries to take precautions

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 10:40 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAICUAE) has posted a travel advisory for citizens and has recommended against travel to Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania due to the outbreak of Marburg virus.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry urged citizens to postpone travel to these two African countries for their own safety.

The ministry has called on citizens who are living or are on a visit to the two nations to take precautions and follow the safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.

Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are facing outbreaks of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious and deadly disease similar to Ebola, following the deaths of at least nine people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier.\

