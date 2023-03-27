UAE flights: United Airlines launches nonstop service between New York-Newark and Dubai

Passengers flying from Dubai to New York can take advantage of onward connections with United to over 80 destinations across the Americas

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 2:26 PM

United Airlines has launched a nonstop daily service between its New York/Newark hub and Dubai International (DXB). The new service marks United’s return to Dubai, which the airline previously served up until 2016. The new service is operated with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

The launch is part of the airline’s commercial agreement with Emirates announced in 2022, which enhances the carriers’ networks and gives customers easier access to hundreds of destinations within the US and around the world. Customers from the US flying to Dubai can travel onwards with Emirates or flydubai to more than 100 different cities. Passengers flying from Dubai to New York can take advantage of onward connections with United to over 80 destinations across the Americas.

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice-president of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said: “Our new service between New York/Newark and Dubai, along with our new partnership with Emirates and flydubai, makes it even easier for customers to travel to Dubai or connect to any of the hundred destinations offered by our partners across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.”

Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer of Dubai Airports, highlighted how the service enhances DXB's connectivity with the United States.

Sean Murphy, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires to the UAE, said: "The new non-stop route between New York/Newark and Dubai will ferry thousands of business people, tourists, goods, and families between these global centres of trade and commerce, further deepening and expanding the connections between our two countries.”

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, stressed that the direct route will lead to an increased flow of leisure and business travellers to Dubai from the United States.

“As we focus on accelerating momentum throughout 2023, inspired by our visionary strategy in line with the D33 agenda with the goal of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of the top global cities, the non-stop flight will further reinforce our positive relationship with the US travel trade ecosystem and boost our multifaceted destination proposition in this new era of travel. It is also a testament to the continued support extended by our global partners like United Airlines to drive growth and maintain the stability of Dubai’s tourism sector."

